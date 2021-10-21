How countries attempt to block Signal Private Messenger App around the world

Maria Xynou, Arturo Filastò 2021-10-21
Signal blocked in Iran

Signal Private Messenger, commonly used by human rights defenders worldwide, is widely considered the state-of-the-art app for private and secure communications. But as its popularity surged recently, we have started to observe its blocking in several countries.

In this report, we share our analysis of OONI network measurement data on the blocking of the Signal Private Messenger app in Iran, China, Cuba, and Uzbekistan.

Currently, circumvention is enabled by default for Signal users in Iran, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE. If Signal users in other countries are unable to use the app, they can enable the “Censorship Circumvention” setting on iOS. On Android, Signal blocking can be circumvented through the use of Signal TLS proxies.

Background

Signal is a free and open source messaging app for encrypted voice calls and instant messages, developed by an independent non-profit organization (Signal Foundation, the successor of Open Whisper Systems).

Signal provides security by encrypting communications in transit (end-to-end encryption) and by ensuring that past communications are secure even if encryption keys are stolen (forward secrecy). Over the years, a number of high profile security experts and anti-surveillance activists have strongly recommended using the Signal app for private and secure communications.

Edward Snowden (the whistleblower who became famous in 2013 after leaking secret NSA documents, exposing vast surveillance capabilities) has stated that he uses Signal every day. Bruce Schneier, an internationally renowned security technologist, said:

“I am regularly impressed with the thought and care put into both the security and the usability of this app. It’s my first choice for an encrypted conversation."

Signal’s protocol for end-to-end encryption has been integrated by several other applications with large global user bases. Notably, WhatsApp integrated the Signal protocol in 2016, bringing end-to-end encryption to a billion users worldwide.

But even though Signal and WhatsApp now use the same protocol for end-to-end encryption, the Signal app is still considered more secure because it’s open source, enabling independent security review of the overall app (unlike WhatsApp, which is closed source). Both Signal and WhatsApp require a phone number for the creation of an account. It’s worth highlighting that WhatsApp only encrypts the content of communications, while Signal encrypts both communication content and metadata (such as who you contact).

This means, for example, that WhatsApp knows who you communicate with, knows the name of each WhatsApp group and who is in it, and knows the profile picture of every user and group. Signal, on the other hand, never knows who you communicate with and how often, does not know the name of any group or who’s in each group, and does not have access to individual or group profile pictures. This difference between Signal and WhatsApp (in terms of access to metadata) is particularly important for vulnerable individuals and groups (such as human rights activists).

Signal is created by a non-profit organization whose mission is to “protect free expression and enable secure global communication”. WhatsApp, on the other hand, is owned by Facebook, whose business model is rooted in advertising (fuelled by data mining). When WhatsApp first integrated the Signal protocol in 2016, they provided users the ability to opt-out of sharing metadata with Facebook. However, the reference to this opt-out option was removed from WhatsApp’s privacy policy in January 2021, sparking a major public backlash. Yet, rather than changing the policy that sparked the controversy, WhatsApp extended the deadline that required users to accept the policy changes, without which the app is gradually rendered unusable.

As a result, Signal saw a new surge in global usage earlier this year. Signal was also endorsed by Elon Musk, among other influential people. Over the last months, millions of people worldwide have flocked to Signal (and Telegram) over privacy concerns, triggered by WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy update.

But as Signal popularity increased, so have concerns that the app may be targeted for censorship – particularly as part of broader social media blocks (which tend to occur during political events around the world). In recent months, our community members have reported that they could not use Signal in certain countries, requesting that we develop a new network measurement experiment specifically designed to measure the reachability of the Signal Private Messenger app. We released this test in April 2021, and we share the findings from our analysis in this report.

Methods

Since 2011, the OONI team has developed free and open source software tests designed to measure internet censorship and other forms of network interference. These tests are shipped as part of the OONI Probe app, which is available for both mobile and desktop platforms.

More specifically, the OONI Probe app includes tests for measuring the blocking of websites; the blocking of instant messaging apps (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram); the blocking of circumvention tools (Tor, Psiphon, RiseupVPN); and network speed and performance.

Every month, OONI Probe is run by users in around 200 countries and territories, who perform tests on their local networks. As soon as they run OONI Probe, they immediately have access to the test results directly in their OONI Probe app. To increase transparency of internet censorship worldwide, OONI Probe measurements are automatically sent to OONI servers, processed, and published as open data in near real-time. OONI data has supported research and advocacy efforts worldwide, particularly those examining the blocking of social media apps.

In April 2021, we released a new OONI Probe test for the Signal Private Messenger App. We prioritized developing this test in response to community requests, and because we started to hear reports of its blocking. As the global use of Signal increased significantly over the last months, so did the need to measure its reachability and provide open data. Moreover, as Signal is increasingly being used by activist communities, the risk of it being blocked has increased – particularly during political events (such as elections and protests).

The OONI Probe Signal test is designed to measure the reachability of the Signal messaging app within a tested network. To this end, this test checks whether it’s possible to establish a TLS connection (while validating the TLS certificate against the custom Signal CA root certificate) and send an HTTP GET request to the Signal server backends from the vantage point of the user. If the test successfully performs an HTTPS request to the tested Signal endpoints, the Signal app is considered reachable from the tested network. If, however, connections to any of the tested Signal endpoints fail, the Signal measurement is flagged as “anomalous”, indicating that Signal might be unreachable or blocked on the tested network.

It’s important to highlight though that false positives can occur. OONI Probe Signal measurements may present anomalies due to several reasons which are unrelated to the intentional blocking of Signal. For example, false positives can occur due to transient network failures, if the Signal backend infrastructure is down, or if Signal makes changes to their infrastructure which affects how this test is performed.

It is therefore necessary to look at measurements in aggregate in order to check if the same types of anomalies are persistent on the same network over time. In other words, if the testing of Signal provides anomalies (with the same errors in the raw network measurement data) every time that it is tested on a specific network, those measurements may provide an indication that access to Signal is blocked on that network (particularly if Signal is reachable on other networks). If, however, a large volume of Signal measurements show that the app is reachable on a network, the few anomalous measurements may be false positives.

As part of this study, we analyzed all OONI Probe Signal measurements collected from around the world since the release of the OONI Probe Signal test, between 1st April 2021 to 15th September 2021. This means that if Signal was only blocked in certain countries before this testing period, we do not have relevant measurements and have therefore excluded those cases from this study. In December 2016, for example, Signal reported that its service was blocked in Egypt. In response, Signal added support for domain fronting to make Signal traffic look no different from a Google search; this would require censors to block Google in order to block Signal. But Egypt did precisely that, inadvertently resulting in collateral damage. Recent OONI Probe Signal measurements from Egypt suggest that the app is now reachable, which is why it has been excluded as a case study in this research.

Moreover, the volume of OONI measurements varies from country to country, and from network to network within countries. The availability of Signal measurements depends on when OONI Probe users run the Signal test, which countries those OONI Probe users are in, and on which AS networks they run the test on. As a result, the decentralized crowdsourcing nature of Signal measurements means that there is variance in global measurement coverage, presenting another limitation to the findings of this study.

To explore where Signal is potentially blocked, we started off by narrowing down our analysis to the countries where the testing of Signal presented a relatively high volume of anomalies (in comparison to the overall number of “reachable” Signal measurements per country). We further limited our analysis to the countries which presented the highest volume of anomalies, while excluding cases (and countries) where anomalies appeared to be false positives, or which received limited testing coverage (such as Oman and Qatar). This left us with Iran, China, Cuba, and Uzbekistan – all of which presented a relatively high ratio of anomalous measurements, suggesting potential Signal blocking.

To explore further, we inspected the raw measurement data in anomalous Signal measurements from Iran, China, Cuba, and Uzbekistan with the goal of better understanding the means by which the Signal blocking is implemented in each of those countries. We share our analysis findings in the following sections.

Findings

OONI data analysis suggests that the Signal Private Messenger app has been blocked over the last months in Iran, China, Cuba, and Uzbekistan.

Our findings are summarized in the following chart, which illustrates that the testing of Signal presented anomalies in China, Cuba, Iran, and Uzbekistan during the analysis period.

Signal blocked in several countries

Source: OONI measurements on the testing of the Signal Private Messenger app in China, Cuba, Iran, and Uzbekistan between April 2021 to September 2021, https://explorer.ooni.org/search?until=2021-10-01&since=2021-09-01&test_name=signal

As is evident through the above charts, the testing of Signal presented signs of blocking in China, Iran and Uzbekistan throughout the whole testing period. This not only provides a strong signal of blocking (since we observe anomalies on multiple AS networks over a relatively long timeline), but also suggests that the blocking of Signal is ongoing in these countries. In Cuba, on the other hand, the blocking of Signal appears to have been temporary, as most anomalous measurements were present in mid-July 2021 (while most measurements collected thereafter showed that Signal was reachable).

Out of the four countries, Cuba and Uzbekistan received the least testing coverage, presenting a limitation in our findings. Signal was tested sporadically in Uzbekistan during our analysis period, but presented signs of blocking every time it was tested. In Cuba, Signal was primarily tested from mid-July onwards, likely in response to social media blocks amid mass protests.

In both China and Iran, the testing of Signal has presented a relatively high volume of anomalies, with Iran receiving the most consistent testing coverage throughout the analysis period. Measurements collected from China and Iran therefore provide a strong signal regarding the blocking of the Signal messenger app.

Apart from these four countries, we also observe signs of potential Signal app blocking in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – the blocking of which was reported as far back as 2017. OONI data (below) shows that ISPs in the UAE only appear to be blocking Signal’s VoIP endpoint (sfu.voip.signal.org), while all other tested endpoints were reachable. It’s worth highlighting though that the OONI Probe Signal test only issues a single HTTPS request to the endpoints, which means that it might not be able to capture the blocking if it only happens after a certain amount of traffic is exchanged with the endpoints.

Signal testing in UAE

While it’s possible that the UAE may be blocking the VoIP service of Signal, we have excluded the UAE from the case studies of this report because the country received relatively limited Signal testing coverage during our analysis period, and many of the anomalous measurements were quite inconclusive. In recent weeks though, Signal measurement coverage has increased significantly in the UAE, with most measurements suggesting Signal blocking in the country.

It’s worth noting that the UAE (along with Egypt, Oman, Qatar, and Iran) is among the countries for which Signal enables censorship circumvention by default. Egypt, though, has been excluded from the case studies of this report because recent OONI measurements suggest that Signal now works in the country. While both Oman and Qatar present signs of potential Signal blocking, they have both been excluded from this report’s case studies because they received very limited Signal testing coverage during our analysis period.

In the following sections, we provide a per-country breakdown of our analysis and findings for Iran, China, Cuba, and Uzbekistan.

Iran

OONI data strongly suggests that Signal is blocked in Iran.

The blocking of Signal in Iran reportedly began in January 2021, once Iranians flocked to the messaging platform over privacy concerns following WhatsApp’s controversial privacy policy update. In response, Signal immediately added support for a simple TLS proxy that can be used to circumvent the block and securely route traffic to the Signal service. While this has hopefully enabled many Iranians to circumvent the block and use Signal, OONI data shows that the blocking of Signal continues to be enforced in Iran.

Signal has been tested in Iran quite consistently between April 2021 to September 2021, during which most measurements presented signs of blocking. The blocking of Signal in Iran is not only suggested by the relatively large volume of anomalous measurements, but also by the fact that such anomalies were found on multiple AS networks in the country, as demonstrated through the following chart.

Signal testing in Iran

Source: OONI measurements on the testing of the Signal Private Messenger app across AS networks in Iran between April 2021 to September 2021, https://explorer.ooni.org/search?until=2021-10-01&since=2021-09-01&test_name=signal&probe_cc=IR

The above chart shows that the Signal messenger app was found blocked consistently on all measured networks in Iran between April 2021 to September 2021. These include 32 distinct AS network vantage points.

On many networks, the blocking of Signal appears to be performed at a DNS level by returning the IP address 10.10.34.35, which is commonly used to serve the Iraninan blockpage.

Specifically, the domain names api.directory.signal.org, storage.signal.org, cdn.signal.org, uptime.signal.org, cdn2.signal.org, and sfu.voip.signal.org all resolve to the IP 10.10.34.35. The following snippet (taken from a relevant OONI measurement) illustrates this.

Signal testing in Iran

It’s worth noting though that the domain name textsecure-service.whispersystems.org does not appear to be affected by DNS level interference and is not impacted by the block.

Recent OONI measurements suggest that Signal remains blocked on many AS networks in Iran.

China

OONI data also indicates that Signal is blocked in China, the blocking of which reportedly began in mid-March 2021.

The following chart aggregates Signal measurement coverage from 28 distinct AS networks in China between April 2021 to September 2021.

Signal testing in China

Source: OONI measurements on the testing of the Signal Private Messenger app across AS networks in China between April 2021 to September 2021, https://explorer.ooni.org/search?until=2021-10-01&since=2021-09-01&test_name=signal&probe_cc=CN&only=anomalies

As is evident through the above chart, the testing of Signal consistently presented signs of blocking on most AS networks in China during our analysis period.

Similarly to Iran, the blocking of Signal in China appears to be implemented at a DNS level by returning IP addresses which are not associated with the Signal backend services. But instead of returning the IP of a blockpage, we observe the typical pattern of the Great Firewall of China, returning IP addresses inside of random IP ranges.

China appears to block Signal by means of bidirectional DNS injection, as suggested by the fact that DNS queries from outside the country also result in injected responses, even though they target a publicly routed IP in China that does not run a DNS server.

$ dig +short cdn.signal.org @14.121.1.0
69.171.233.24
$ dig +short cdn.signal.org @14.121.1.0
202.160.128.210

Moreover, we observe that the block also targets non-existent signal.org subdomains, such as doesnotexist.signal.org:

$ dig +short doesnotexist.signal.org @14.121.1.0
202.160.128.16

Recent OONI measurements suggest that Signal remains blocked on many AS networks in China.

Cuba

OONI data suggests that Signal was temporarily blocked in Cuba in mid-July 2021, amid mass anti-government protests.

As Cuba only has one AS network (AS27725 - ETECSA), we cannot provide a per-AS breakdown of measurement coverage, similarly to Iran and China. We instead share the overall Signal measurement coverage from Cuba between April 2021 to September 2021 through the following chart.

Signal testing in Cuba

Source: OONI measurements on the testing of the Signal Private Messenger app in Cuba between April 2021 to September 2021, https://explorer.ooni.org/search?until=2021-10-01&since=2021-09-01&test_name=signal&probe_cc=CU

We clearly observe a spike in anomalous Signal measurements from Cuba, starting on 12th July 2021. Very few Signal measurements were collected from Cuba in previous months, but many of them suggest that Signal was previously accessible. The spike in anomalous measurements on 12th July 2021 coincides with the mass anti-government protests (triggered by a shortage of food and medicine and the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic), which started on 11th July 2021.

Amid the protests, social media blocks were widely reported in Cuba. OONI data from this period not only suggests that access to Signal was blocked, but also indicates that other social media platforms were blocked as well, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, facebook.com, and tiktok.com.

Anomalous Signal measurements show that the TLS handshake to the Signal backend service failed consistently with a connection_reset error. This is likely an indication of the use of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology targeting the SNI field of the TLS handshake.

Signal testing in Cuba

OONI data suggests that the blocking of Signal only lasted a few days, as most measurements collected thereafter showed that Signal was reachable from Cuba (as illustrated through the previous chart). However, we continue to observe a low percentage of anomalous measurements in the months since. It’s quite unclear though if ETECSA is intentionally trying to block Signal, or if these anomalous measurements are caused by some misconfiguration of their filtering equipment.

Uzbekistan

OONI data indicates that Signal is blocked in Uzbekistan.

The following chart aggregates Signal measurement coverage from 8 distinct AS networks in Uzbekistan between April 2021 to September 2021, all of which present signs of blocking.

Signal testing in Uzbekistan

Source: OONI measurements on the testing of the Signal Private Messenger app across AS networks in Uzbekistan between April 2021 to September 2021, https://explorer.ooni.org/search?until=2021-10-01&since=2021-09-01&probe_cc=UZ&test_name=signal

Unfortunately, Signal hasn’t received much OONI Probe testing coverage in Uzbekistan during our analysis period. However, it’s important to highlight that every time that Signal was tested, it presented signs of blocking. The raw measurement data, coupled with the fact that such anomalies were present on 8 distinct AS networks, provides a fairly strong indication of intentional blocking.

When attempting to perform a TLS handshake to all Signal backend services, the connection constantly times out after writing the first data packet to the network, as illustrated through OONI data below.

Signal testing in Uzbekistan

This indicates that the blocking of Signal might be implemented through the use of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology configured to selectively drop packets.

Recent OONI measurements suggest that Signal remains blocked in Uzbekistan.

Conclusion

Since April 2021, OONI data analysis suggests that access to the Signal Private Messenger app has been blocked in (at least) 4 countries: Iran, China, Cuba, and Uzbekistan.

Between April 2021 to September 2021, the testing of Signal consistently presented signs of blocking on multiple AS networks in Iran, China, and Uzbekistan. In Cuba, Signal only appears to have temporarily been blocked in mid-July 2021 amid mass anti-government protests.

The technical means of blocking varied between countries. In Iran, OONI data shows that many ISPs blocked Signal by means of DNS based interference, returning the IP address 10.10.34.35 (which is known to serve the Iraninan blockpage). China appears to block Signal by means of bidirectional DNS injection, returning IP addresses inside of random IP ranges.

When Signal was temporarily blocked in Cuba, the TLS handshake to the Signal backend service consistently failed with a connection_reset error, suggesting the potential use of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology. Uzbekistan appears to use DPI technology configured to selectively drop packets, as attempts to perform a TLS handshake to Signal backend services resulted in connection timeouts after writing the first data packet to the network.

Signal offers two ways for circumventing blocking: domain fronting and TLS proxies. Support for these varies between Android and iOS.

Domain fronting is currently enabled by default for Signal users (on both Android and iOS) in Iran, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE (though the Signal account needs to be using a phone number from those countries). This should probably be enabled for Signal users in Uzbekistan, China, and Cuba too. On iOS, Signal users from any country can enable domain fronting by switching on the “Censorship Circumvention” setting in the app.

Signal TLS proxies are currently only supported on Android. You can help Android Signal users circumvent blocking (if they have a phone number which is not from Iran, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE) by running a Signal TLS proxy and sharing with them the mobile deep link: https://signal.tube/#<your_host_name>.

You can also help monitor the blocking of Signal by running OONI Probe and contributing measurements.

To test Signal automatically every day, enable automated testing in the OONI Probe desktop app. Otherwise, you can tap the “Run” button in the OONI Probe Dashboard to run OONI’s Signal test (along with other tests). As soon as OONI Probe tests Signal, you will immediately have access to the test result inside your app. Unless you opt-out of publication, your Signal test result will also be published as open data in near real-time.

As we tend to observe a spike in the blocking of instant messaging apps during political events around the world, measuring the reachability of Signal is more important than ever – especially now that it’s being used by millions of users worldwide who rely on the app for private and secure communications.

Acknowledgements

We thank OONI Probe users who contributed measurements, supporting this study.

We also thank Signal for their tireless efforts in bringing end-to-end encryption to the masses worldwide.